Cairo 3A for Poultry, a part of the Cairo 3A Group, inaugurated a new factory for poultry products in the industrial zone in the Tenth of Ramadan City.

The factory, spread over an area of 10,000 square metres, represents a significant investment of EGP 600 million ($71 million) and aims to meet domestic demand for poultry products while also supporting export opportunities, said Ibrahim Wajdi, the CEO of Cairo 3A for Poultry.

He told Zawya Projects that the factory’s initial production capacity is 9,000 tonnes per year, which will be doubled to 18,000 tonnes per year in the future.

The new factory is equipped with advanced technology and is capable of producing a variety of poultry products, including nuggets, strips, fillets, and whole chickens. The facility also includes a dedicated laboratory for preparing seasonings.

"The opening of this factory represents a major step in our strategy to achieve complete integration in the poultry production process," said Wajdi. "This includes everything from breeding and raising poultry to feed production and the final manufacturing of various poultry products."

Established in 1981, Cairo 3A is a leading player in the Egyptian agricultural and commodity trade sector. The group encompasses several companies, including Cairo 3A for Poultry, the National Company for Corn Products, the Ahram Poultry Company, and the Egyptian Company for Starch and Glucose Products.

(1 US Dollar = 30.94 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

