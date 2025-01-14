Egypt - Al Manar Group, a leading manufacturer, blender, and distributor of automotive fluids, has outlined its strategic plan to focus on local manufacturing while expanding its footprint in both Egyptian and regional markets.

The company aims to boost its exports to 50% of its total production, strengthening its position as a trusted supplier of high-quality products.

Ahmed Nawara, Managing Director and CEO of Al Manar Group, highlighted the company’s significant share in Egypt’s automotive oil market, with popular products such as BENDIX and FORMA. Nawara noted that in 2022, Al Manar launched its second factory, increasing production capacity to 50,000 tonnes annually—tripling the company’s output.

“Our expansion is not limited to automotive oils,” Nawara explained. “We have also ventured into industrial and machinery oils, with plans to manufacture oils for ships and yachts in the future. Additionally, we have established strategic partnerships with global companies like Petromin, Petronas, and Total, strengthening our market position in blending, packaging, and distribution.”

Looking ahead, Nawara shared the company’s ambitious growth targets, including a 35% increase in business volume this year. Al Manar’s international expansion has been marked by the establishment of a commercial office in Italy and ongoing exports to North Africa and East Africa, including countries such as Tanzania, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda. Currently, 10% of production is exported, with plans to increase this div to 50% by tapping into new markets in Europe and beyond.

Reflecting on the company’s 50-year history, Nawara acknowledged the challenges faced both domestically and internationally. However, he credited Al Manar’s resilience, adaptability, and commitment to innovation as key drivers of its growth and success.

“Over the past five decades, Al Manar has grown into a major industrial and commercial powerhouse, thanks to the dedication and efforts of successive generations,” Nawara said. “Our expertise has expanded, and we continue to look toward a promising future with ambitious plans for growth and international expansion.”

