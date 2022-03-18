Egypt’s industrial group Delemar has announced plans to build an architectural glass factory at a cost of around 600 million Egyptian pounds ($38 million).

Delemar Processed Glass factory will be constructed over an area of 25,000 square metres in the “Sixth of October City” near the capital Cairo and will have a production capacity of 50,000 square metres per month, to be more than doubled in 2023, Delemar’s CEO Mahmoud Haroon said.

Quoted by the local media, Haroon said it would be one of the Group’s projects in the industrial zone in that city and that it would employ European equipment.

Haroon also said the Group has largely grown over the past years, with the number of its factories rising from two in 201 to six currently.

“We are planning to increase industrial investment by nearly 50 percent in the next five years…we already have good export markets including Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, Sudan, Nigeria, the EU, Canada, Brazil and other markets,” he added.

(1 US Dollar = 15.72 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)