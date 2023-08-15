Arab Finance: Ministry of Transport is currently establishing seven factories in cooperation with international and national firms, including French Alstom, in order to set up an industrial park in the city of Borg El-Arab, Alexandria, minister Kamel Al-Wazir announced on August 13th.

Spain-based Talgo is set to build a factory for the manufacturing of railcars, while Spain’s Colway will establish a factory for the production of internal components of trains.

Moreover, the government will cooperate with Linza Egypt for the construction of a factory to manufacture railway spare parts, and with Hyundai Rotem for the manufacturing of metro carriages.

It will also collaborate with Hungary’s Ganz Mavag for the production of railcars, in addition to cooperation with Austrian Voestalpine for the production of railway keys.

The announcement came during Al-Wazir’s visit to the railway’s equipment factory SEMAF within the framework of the cooperation between the Ministry of Transport and the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) in the field of railway industry.

During the visit, the minister inspected a new subway train of the Cairo Metro Line 3 which was assembled at SEMAF to be delivered to the AOI.

