Egypt has allocated 50 million Egyptian pounds ($2.04 million) to prepare strategic and detailed maps for the proposed 74 industrial zones, Egypt Today newspaper reported, citing Minister of Local Development Hesham Amna.

The zones will be part of the country's investment map, spanning 675 million square metres across 23 governorates.

The location for 63 industrial zones has been finalised, with 15 planned in Cairo, seven each in Alexandria and Beni Suef; five in Asyut; four in Qalyoubiyah; three each in Giza, Beheira, and North Sinai; two each in Menoufeya, Kafr El Sheikh, Daqahliyah, Ismailiyah, Sharqia, and Fayoum and one each in Matrouh, South Sinai, Port Said, and Menya.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)