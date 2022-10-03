ArabFinance: The Egyptian government is considering a plan to build four industrial complexes to produce cooking oil within a period from three to five years with an investment cost of EGP 6 billion and an estimated total production capacity of 2,400 tons per day, Al-Ahram Gate reported on October 2nd, citing Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi.

The plan includes building an industrial complex in Borg Al Arab on 140,000 square meters (sqm) to extract cooking oil with a capacity of up to 3,000 tons of seeds, in addition to processing and packaging 800 tons of cooking oil per day, Moselhi added.

Moselhi added that the second industrial complex will be located in El Sadat City and will process and package vegetable oils with a capacity of 800 tons per day.

Moreover, the minister stated that the third industrial complex will be built in the Sohag Governorate and will extract oils and seeds with a daily capacity of 2,000 tons.