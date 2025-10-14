Egypt - As part of its ongoing efforts to deepen industrial cooperation with Türkiye, the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) office in Istanbul has intensified its investment promotion activities targeting the ready-made garments and textile sectors, along with their supporting industries.

The initiative aims to strengthen Egypt’s industrial ecosystem and localise key auxiliary manufacturing to boost export capacity and competitiveness.

Egypt’s Consul General in Istanbul, Ali Basha, and Deputy Consul for Commercial Affairs, Hoda Dorra, held a meeting with the Chairperson and Board Members of the Turkish Association of Clothing Accessories Manufacturers, as well as several member companies.

During the discussions, the Egyptian delegation presented an overview of Egypt’s ready-made garments sector, highlighting its expansion strategy and the government’s plans to double exports from the industry in the coming years. The delegation also reviewed the range of incentives available to foreign investors, including tax exemptions, streamlined licensing procedures, and preferential access to industrial zones and export markets.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to organise an official visit to Egypt by a delegation from the Turkish association and its member companies during the final quarter of this year. The visit will allow participants to explore on-ground investment opportunities and assess the feasibility of establishing new clothing accessories and supplies factories in Egypt, serving both the domestic market and export destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service, noted that Türkiye ranks second globally after China in the production of clothing accessories, with nearly 1,000 companies operating in the sector. He emphasised that Turkish investments in Egypt’s ready-made garments industry represent one of the strongest pillars of bilateral economic cooperation, contributing to total Turkish investments in Egypt of around $4bn.

El-Sherif added that both Egypt and Türkiye share a common vision to enhance industrial integration and expand mutual trade and investment flows, leveraging their complementary strengths, strategic geographic positions, and shared commitment to developing sustainable, export-oriented manufacturing.

