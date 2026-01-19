Egypt’s Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, Mohamed El-Shimy, held a meeting with representatives from the Ready-Made Garments and Home Textiles Chamber, the Textile Industries Chamber, and the Apparel Export Council to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation with companies affiliated to the Holding Company for Cotton, Spinning, and Weaving.

According to a statement from the ministry, the meeting focused on expanding collaboration with the private sector to support local manufacturing, increase value added, and boost Egyptian exports to global markets.

El-Shimy emphasised that the ministry maintains a policy of full openness and readiness to partner with private enterprises, underlining the importance of government-private sector integration in developing national industry. He highlighted the promising investment opportunities in Egypt’s spinning, weaving, and textile sector, particularly amid ongoing modernisation efforts.

Participants reviewed the implementation status of the national project to develop Egypt’s spinning and weaving industry, being executed across several state-owned companies, including Misr Spinning and Weaving in El Mahalla El Kubra, Kafr El Dawar, Shebin El Kom, Damietta, Dakahlia, Helwan, and Upper Egypt Spinning and Weaving in Minya.

El-Shimy noted that the first phase of the project was successfully completed and operational over a year ago, while work is ongoing to finalise and operate the second phase. The third phase is expected to be completed in the coming months, marking a comprehensive transformation of this strategic sector.

He explained that the development relies on the latest global machinery and technologies to ensure high-quality production capable of competing in international markets. The plan also includes implementing an ERP system to improve resource management, operational efficiency, governance, and transparency, alongside rehabilitating and upgrading older factories while preserving the historical legacy of Egypt’s textile industry.

Private sector representatives welcomed the scale of the development, expressing strong interest in partnering with the ministry’s affiliated companies. They praised the investment opportunities created by the national project, highlighting its role in localising industry, creating jobs, and strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional hub for spinning, weaving, and ready-made garment manufacturing.

