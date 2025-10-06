Egypt - The Ministry of Industry has announced the availability of 386 fully serviced and vacant industrial units, ready for immediate allocation to entrepreneurs and small investors across 12 industrial complexes in 11 governorates. The application period will run from 6 to 20 October through the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform.

Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, stated that the offered units come in a variety of sizes ranging from 48 square meters to 792 square meters, accommodating the diverse needs of industrial activities. The initiative is designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs and small-scale manufacturers by providing immediate access to fully equipped production spaces.

The offering spans a wide range of sectors, including engineering, chemicals, food processing, textiles, furniture, ready-made garments, metals, plastics, and pharmaceuticals. Al-Wazir emphasized that this step aims to help small investors turn their ideas into tangible businesses while contributing to the broader industrial development of the country.

In a move to ease barriers to entry, the Ministry is offering a package of major facilitations. Financing is available for up to 100 percent of the unit’s value for ownership-based units, offered in partnership with a number of banks at a competitive 5% declining interest rate. For leased units, rent payments will be deferred for nine months from the date of delivery. Additionally, the Ministry has eliminated application and proposal review fees and significantly reduced the cost of the tender booklet to just EGP 500.

Applicants can also access support through the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, which offers financing for machinery and production lines as well as technical and marketing assistance, ensuring that new businesses have the tools they need to thrive.

The industrial complexes included in this offering are located in Bayad Al Arab in Beni Suef, West Gerga in Sohag, Hurghada in the Red Sea, Hoo in Qena, Arab Al Awamer in Assiut, Al Matahra in Minya, the Metal Complex and Concrete Complex in Fayoum, Al-Baghdadi in Luxor, and Merghem 2 in Alexandria. Additional units are available in the Genina and Shabak Complex in Aswan, which offers both ownership and leasing options, while the Mahalla Complex in Gharbia includes lease-only units.

The Industrial Development Authority will begin reviewing applications once the submission window closes and will select successful applicants based on a transparent, criteria-based evaluation that emphasizes seriousness and commitment. Priority will be given to existing projects within the same complexes that are seeking expansion, as well as to investors who pay the full down payment upfront.

This initiative represents a continued effort by the Ministry of Industry to expand industrial investment opportunities, support local manufacturing, and empower entrepreneurs as part of Egypt’s broader strategy for economic growth and job creation.

