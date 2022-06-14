Arab Finance: Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) (EGAL) is considering developing its current plant to boost the production efficiency of equipment and to keep the production capacity at 320,000 tons per annum through the US-based Bechtel Corporation, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 12th.

The financial cost for the development of the plant has not been determined yet.

Regarding the seventh production line, the feasibility study has turned out economically infeasible unless the cost of the kilowatt-hour is 58 piasters.

Egyptalum is an Egypt-based company specialized in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications. The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing.