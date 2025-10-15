The Egyptian Commercial Service’s (ECS) Investment Promotion and Asia Affairs Department has received a high-level delegation from China’s Jiangsu Provincial Council to explore new investment opportunities and deepen economic and trade cooperation with Egypt.

The meeting comes amid growing momentum in Egyptian–Chinese relations across multiple fields.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation, noting the rising interest among Chinese companies in investing in Egypt.

ECS now receives a growing number of delegations from Chinese government bodies and enterprises each month seeking to identify opportunities across a range of sectors.

Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Head of the ECS, described Jiangsu as one of China’s most dynamic industrial and investment provinces, with a gross domestic product of approximately $1.9trn. The province’s economy is driven by advanced manufacturing and technology industries, and it serves as a major hub for electronics, chemicals, heavy machinery, engines, and building materials.

El-Sherif noted that Jiangsu is home to more than 40 industrial zones and ranks among the largest contributors to China’s overseas investments, which have surpassed $82bn across more than 160 countries. Given the province’s industrial strength, he emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation with the Jiangsu Provincial Council to attract more Chinese industrial investments to Egypt—particularly in priority sectors such as renewable energy, automotive components, and machinery manufacturing.

Gu Zhao, Deputy Director of the Jiangsu Provincial Council, said the visit—the first of its kind to Egypt—aims to assess the Egyptian market and identify potential areas for investment, taking advantage of Egypt’s competitive edge and strategic location as a regional hub.

The meeting is part of the Egyptian Commercial Service’s broader strategy to deepen economic ties with China’s leading provinces and attract high-value industrial investments that support Egypt’s efforts to boost exports, localise manufacturing, and expand value-added production chains across key industries.

