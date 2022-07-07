Netherlands-based SARBV (Shell & AMG Recycling B.V), a joint venture between Shell & AMG, and Saudi’s United Company for Industry (UCI) have signed an agreement with Aramco to construct and operate a world-class Metals Reclamation Complex for the recovery and recycling of metals in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia.

AMG said in a press statement on Tuesday that the complex is a big move towards developing a market for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries and is in line with the Kingdom’s ambitions to accelerate energy transition, achieve sustainability and drive circular investment.

The first phase includes processing Vanadium concentrate from the Jazan Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle Plant (licensed by Shell) to produce high-purity Vanadium Pentoxide; building a regional research and development centre for testing a residue-upgrading catalyst; and installing a Lithium Vanadium Battery (LIVA)and a vanadium electrolyte production plant.

The Kingdom and the GCC region are becoming globally pivotal for the supply and demand of Vanadium, the statement said.

The later phases envision the Kingdom to emerge as a ‘Supercentre’ that include expanding recycling capabilities, and as a regional hub for spent residue catalysts metals reclamation, and fresh residue-upgrading catalyst manufacturing.

“This unique combination of capabilities, all in one place, will provide an end-to-end solution for refiners, and aim to accelerate growing niche downstream industries in the Kingdom,” the statement said.

Andy Gosse, President of Shell Catalysts & Technologies said the SARBV-UCI Aramco commitment will contribute toward the Kingdom’s net zero 2060 target and increase the sustainability of the region’s current energy infrastructure by reducing waste production.

SARBV-UCI’s closed loop circular recycling of refinery waste will produce materials that enable higher penetration of renewable energy into the Kingdom’s energy mix and improve energy efficiency for industrial users, said Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman and CEO of AMG.

The investment will enable clean energy storage innovation and help develop high tech metals value chains in the Kingdom, added Sheikh Ibrahim Aljomaih, Chairman of UCI.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)