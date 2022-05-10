Dubal Holding, the investment arm of the Dubai Government, has teamed up with Nature Alu (NA), the only North-American maker of high-purity aluminium, to set up the UAE’s first high purity aluminium (HPA) facility.

The project will focus on the production of aluminium from grade 4N and above. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad, CEO of Dubal Holding, and Denis Mazerolle, President of NA.

With the MoU, both parties agreed to formulate the scope of work for the feasibility study, with emphasis on the technical, commercial, operational, and regulatory details. They will also embark on a joint venture and further define the project to help each party make a definitive decision regarding future investments and implementations.

Boost to industrial sector

This development is expected to provide a major boost to the industrial sector by focusing on varied applications of aluminium in electrolytic capacitors, lithium-ion batteries, and semiconductors, among other products.

Fahad said: “This project is an opportunity to advance niche industries such as capacitor foils, lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors, and many more. It will significantly contribute to the growth of the regional industry. The signing of this MoU is a crucial step in line with the Dubal Holding’s strategy to identify the growing sectors in Dubai and empower them to expand their industrial footprint in the region.”

“Such initiatives will further contribute to the development of the aluminium value chain. Dubal Holding is proud to facilitate this landmark project and collaborate with industry expert NA, the only HPA producer and supplier in America, to ensure the highest standards and the best and most sustainable performance,” he added.

Feasibility study

As part of their partnership, Dubal Holding and NA will carry out a feasibility study to support project evaluation and decision-making processes.

Mazerolle said: “This MoU is a milestone for our team. We take great pride in our extensive experience in the aluminium processing industry, and we will leverage our technical, financial, and commercial knowledge and skills to help serve the UAE’s sustainable growth ambitions. We look forward to the benefits that this special project will bring to our respective countries.”

“The access to a stable and reliable feedstock, the geographical proximity to major consumer markets for HPA, and a favorable operating environment in Dubai are strong winning conditions for our business plan. I want to thank all our partners, shareholders, and employees who have supported our company since its foundation in 2016,” Mazerolle continued.

Insights into operational expenses

Under the terms of the agreement, Dubal Holding will liaise with local stakeholders, government officials, and other local counterparties to gain access to relevant local and regional data relevant to the feasibility study. The data includes insights into operational expenses related to the local manpower, energy, asset maintenance, and many more.

NA, on the other hand, will lend its expertise to meet the technical feasibility and project engineering and technology requirements, evaluate the operational expense concerning purification technology, and provide support to commodity marketing.-- TradeArabia News Service

