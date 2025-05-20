ABU DHABI - Dubai Industrial City has attracted more than AED1.7 billion in total investment across vital economic sectors including food & beverage (F&B), heavy equipment, energy solutions, automotive, and light industries over the past 12 months, the district announced during the “Make it in the Emirates” forum.

The investments attracted by Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, underscore the district’s pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy and solidify its position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) by manufacturers seeking global and regional growth from Dubai.

“Accelerating advanced industries is essential to unlock long-term economic growth, and Dubai Industrial City is committed to nurturing such homegrown excellence in the UAE,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group.

He added, “The investments attracted over the past year speak to the appeal of our nurturing ecosystem to manufacturers and investors from around the world, and its contribution to Dubai’s position as a globally leading hub for FDI. We will continue to play a key role in cementing the UAE and Dubai as global industrial powerhouses, in line with the goals of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

The past year has seen significant growth across six dedicated zones at Dubai Industrial City for the base metals, machinery, minerals, F&B, transport, and chemical industries.

The investments attracted over the past year build upon Dubai Industrial City’s reputation as the preferred destination for manufacturers with specialised infrastructure such as industrial land, storage, and logistics spaces.

Among the new customers to join Dubai Industrial City in the past year is Elite Group Holding, a diversified UAE-based conglomerate that will develop a 1 million sq.ft. integrated facility worth AED100 million to drive growth in the automotive and e-commerce sectors. Pure Ice Cream, the manufacturer of brands such as Baskin-Robbins ice creams and Kwality Ice Creams, is also developing a production facility representing an AED80 million investment at Dubai Industrial City, while OZON Pharmaceuticals is set to establish a production hub worth more than AED293 million and spanning 150,700 sq.ft. at the district.

Make it in the Emirates forum provides a platform for industry leaders such as Dubai Industrial City to shape the future of the regional manufacturing sector and advanced industries.

The district, home to more than 1,100 home-grown, regional, and global manufacturers as well as over 350 operational factories, serves as a vital link in the global supply chain, offering connectivity to regional and international markets.

Situated in proximity to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and key road networks, Dubai Industrial City offers access to a vast consumer market from Dubai, located an eight-hour flight from two-thirds of the global population.