Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Danish company AB Moller-Maersk on Tuesday for green marine fuel production.

AB Moller Maersk will conduct preliminary technical and economic feasibility studies to invest in and develop a project to produce marine fuel green methanol in the Aqaba region using desalinated water and renewable energy, according to a Ministry statement in Arabic.

Maersk is one of the largest shipping companies worldwide operating in more than 130 countries. In March, the company had signed an MoU with Egyptian government entities to conduct a feasibility study for hydrogen and green marine fuel production in Egypt with committed off-take contracts.

Maersk had also announced that it signed strategic partnerships with six companies - CIMC ENRIC, European Energy, Green Technology Bank, Orsted, Proman, and WasteFuel - with the intent of sourcing at least 730,000 tonnes/year of green methanol by end of 2025 to power a fleet of 12 ships, each of 16,000 TEU capacity.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)