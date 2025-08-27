China’s Kibing Group, a global leader in advanced glass manufacturing, is in discussions with the Algerian Ministry of Energy to launch the ambitious ‘Algeria Solar Glass Project, according to local media reports.

The integrated project will comprise a solar glass plant with an annual production capacity of 1.53 million tonnes alongside a silica sand processing facility with a production capacity of 1.08 million tonnes per year, Algeria-based Dzair Tube Media Group reported on Tuesday.

The project is expected to generate 3,000 direct jobs and achieve a 90 percent localisation rate, the report said, adding that both parties have agreed to set up working groups to evaluate the project’s feasibility, financing, and implementation.

In July 2025, Egypt’s official news agency State Information Service (SIS) had reported that Kibing is planning to set up a solar glass plant in Sokhna Integrated Zone within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCONE) with a total investment of $685 million

The project, spread over an area of 800,000 square metres, will be developed in phases with 80 percent of its output designated for export markets, the report said, adding that it is expected to create up to 3,000 direct job opportunities.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

