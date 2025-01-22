Total production in Saudi Arabia stands at 80 million tonnes annually, compared to demand between 50 and 53 million tonnes per year, according to United Cement Industrial Company CEO Mohammed Almatrafi.



The hosting of the 2034 World Cup, Expo 2030, and the launch of key projects such as Central Jeddah, the Red Sea, NEOM, and Qiddiya will have a positive impact on the region, he told Argaam.



Cement demand is expected to increase over the next seven years, he said, calling the period to be the "golden years" for the Kingdom’s cement sector despite the growing supply.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.