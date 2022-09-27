Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global management consulting firm, announced on Tuesday the launch of its Global Climate & Sustainability Hub in the GCC region.

The launch was marked by the BCG Middle East Climate & Sustainability Impact Summit, inaugurated by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, and Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework (UNFCCC).

The consulting firm said in a press statement that the hub will drive global and regional expertise across sectors including energy, industrial goods, retail and consumer, financial services, and digital innovation.

It will focus on three core areas:

1. Country-level Net Zero: BCG is working with governments globally to develop strategies to reach net zero, enabling them to meet their regional and global commitments under the Paris Agreement

2. Corporate-Level Mitigation: Working with corporate clients over a wide range of industries, including energy, industrial goods, and travel and tourism, BCG will help deploy strategies and initiatives that reduce regional and global carbon footprint

3. Green Ventures & Innovation: Working with both public and private sector entities to leverage new opportunities for green growth, as well as capitalising on not only the unique natural and human resources but also the capabilities of the region

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)