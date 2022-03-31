UAE - Bee'ah, a UAE-based leader in integrated environment and waste management, today (March 30) announced the official opening of its new headquarters, ‘Office of the Future’ in Sharjah.

Designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid and integrated with next generation technologies, the building is set to realise net-zero emissions.

The official opening was led by HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, revealing one of the most sustainable and smartest buildings in the world and setting a new benchmark for future workplaces as the “Office of the Future”.

Following the formal inauguration, Dr Sheikh Sultan toured the headquarters along with Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council and leaders of government entities and were briefed on all technological aspects of the building and were introduced to its different spaces, including the courtyards, the immersive visitor’s centre, the state-of-the-art auditorium and smart meeting rooms.

Beeah Chairman Salim bin Mohammed Al Owais said the HQ has been built with sustainability at its core and integrated with future technologies and is the most AI-enabled office in the Middle East.

"It is equipped to operate at LEED Platinum standards, the highest standards for energy efficiency in the world, and realise net-zero emissions. The building design is among the last works of Dame Zaha Hadid, one of the most influential architects of her time. The distinct curvilinear features of the headquarters mimic the intersection of sand dunes, drawing from the desert landscape of Al Sajaa in Sharjah, where the building is located," he added.

The new Beeah HQ designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid, is powered by solar, integrated with next-generation technologies and set to achieve a new standard for employee convenience and collaboration.

As the Emirati firm pursues its ambitions to accelerate sustainable impact globally, the iconic HQ building serves as the organisation’s blueprint to shape tomorrow’s smart, sustainable cities.

In addition to being a global architectural icon in Sharjah, the HQ is a major milestone for Beeah, signalling its growth from a company founded to proactively tackle environmental issues within the emirate and across the UAE, to an international holding group with businesses in industries that are critical to realising a sustainable future.

Group CEO Khaled Al Huraimel said: “The building is a manifestation of our twin-pillared strategy of sustainability and digitalisation. This strategy has led to diversification and growth of the Beeah Group’s businesses, not only across industries but also across geographies."

"The new headquarters will be our base of operations as we continue to pursue ways our businesses can make global impact,” he added.

Earlier this year, prior to the opening of the headquarters, Beeah had announced its transformation into a holding group with a new visual identity.

Under this new structure, the Emirati firm has continued to grow its businesses in waste management, recycling, energy, environmental consulting, technology, education, as well as green mobility.

For all Beeah Group’s businesses, the headquarters will serve as a centre for management and administration.

Highlighting the building as the office of the future, Al Huraimel said it is not only sustainable and digitally enabled, but also achieves an unparalleled environment for employee comfort and productivity.

"It demonstrates that by adopting future-ready systems, we can achieve environmental targets and improve quality of life at the same time,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).