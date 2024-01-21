Duqm: Asyad Group kicked off operations at Asyad Container Terminal – Duqm that will be managed and operated by the group’s ports and terminals arm, Asyad Ports.

The latest addition to Asyad’s asset lineup follows the Omani logistics giant’s robust expansion plans that aim to offer more integrated logistics solutions, anticipate and proactively respond to new trends in global trade and handling, and meet the requirements of the world’s biggest players in the container business.

Asyad Container Terminal is also set to promote Port of Duqm and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm as a global container handling destination and a centre for integrated logistics. This expansion is aligned with Asyad’s established strategy to increase the competitiveness of its services and the throughput of its ports.

Operating and managing the state-of-the-art container terminal further highlights Asyad’s advanced capabilities, know-how and competencies, being the national operator responsible for undertaking the management and operations of ports and terminals. Specifically, securing this high-profile project reflects customers’ and stakeholders’ confidence in Asyad Ports efficiency, expertise, and quality of service.

Since its inception, Asyad Ports has proven its proficiency in operating and managing several local ports and terminals, consistently posting profit since the first year of operations.

In terms of technical capabilities, Asyad Container Terminal is equipped with four remotely operated 65-ton twin lift STS cranes and twelve 50-tonne RTG cranes. In addition to their 71-meter outreach and 18-meter backreach, the cranes have been fitted with a host of fifth-gen technologies, optic fiber data transfer systems for remote operation and smart driving systems.

Additionally, the terminal boasts a cutting-edge yard control system and an automatic landing system, all designed to improve overall handling and productivity. The terminal also consists of three berths capable of berthing and handling three ships at a time, with a quay length of over 1,000 metres, a storage capacity of 26,000 TEU and over 600 reefer containers.

To test the terminal’s readiness in the pilot stage, the loads of two very large container ships inbound from Asia and Europe were reshipped on different lines. All berthing and handling operations were completed smoothly, a testament to the terminal’s readiness and technical ability to accommodate ships of all sizes and purposes and meet the growing local, regional, and global import and export demand.

Aligned with Asyad Group’s strategy, operating the container terminal is yet another step to enhance integration across logistics solutions and keep pace with the rapidly evolving trade and economic landscapes in Oman, while catering for the growing maritime traffic and foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

This engagement also aims to support several projects related to food security, green hydrogen, oil and gas, which ultimately supports local players and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in different facets of logistics, from land transport and storage to other container-related activities.

Highlighting the role of the new terminal in Oman’s drive to economic diversification, Eng. Ahmed Ali Akaak, Acting CEO of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, stated that this venture will unlock great investment opportunities by connecting the Special Economic Zone at Duqm with global shipping lines, capitalizing on the direct access to key global markets and Duqm’s strategic location at the crossroads of major international shipping lanes.

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Abri, CEO of Asyad Ports, explained: “Operating Asyad Container Terminal is a significant milestone in our journey to develop and expand our portfolio and commercial operations. It clearly signals the level of efficiency of Asyad Ports’ solutions as well as the strong confidence afforded to us by our global customers. Over the past two years, Asyad Ports has proven its ability to manage and operate several terminals for general cargo, bulk, and Ro-Ro.”

“The state-of-the-art terminal will leverage its location at the 18-metre deep Duqm Port to accommodate vessels of all sizes and offer loading, unloading and transshipment services, container packing and unloading, and other added value services,” Al Abri added. “Inaugurating the new terminal was the result of coordinating with Asyad’s strategic partners in both the public and private sectors.”

Asyad Ports’ CEO also underscored Asyad’s endeavors to promote food security in Oman with Asyad Container Terminal acting as an enabler of the Sultanate fishing industry and meeting its demand through cold chain solutions tailored for importing and exporting fish and seafood products.

Al Abri emphasised that Asyad Ports, as the national port operator and manager, has the right expertise, technical capabilities and national competencies to operate ports and terminals at the highest level, as proven over the last years by managing numerous Omani ports and enhancing their competitiveness, profile and presence on the regional and global supply chain scene. Today, Port of Duqm is considered a key enabler of Oman’s economy and an example of the Sultanate’s improved competitiveness and successful integration between Omani ports. In the coming years, the port is set to become a key logistics hub catering to global shipping lines from Asia and Europe.

Port of Duqm has been instrumental in ensuring the terminal’s successful pilot stage and providing critical technical and logistic support for handling and transshipment operations to ensure timely, smooth delivery and high compliance with the best health and safety standards.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

