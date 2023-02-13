India-based Amira Minerals’ new plant in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 to 120,000 tonnes of mineral concentrates.

The 15 million UAE dirhams ($4.08 million) facility, spread over 83,000 square feet, is one of the few outside China to master the technology for the separation of industrial and heavy minerals, Hamriyah Free Zone said in a statement.

V Subramanian, Managing Director of Arima Mineral Processing, said that the low operating costs, strategic location, modern logistical infrastructure, supportive investment policies, and accessible port for exports to global markets were the key factors that motivated the company to make Hamriyah their base for regional and global operations.

“Our factory in Sharjah will help us export our metal and other products to China, India, the US, Europe, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, as well as serve the local UAE market,” he said.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) said Arima Minerals' expertise in producing and manufacturing industrial metals adds to the zone's reputation as a hub for specialised heavy industries.

The company plans to expand its operations to Africa and Asia, catering to a wide range of customers, including oil companies, contractors, dye manufacturers, and zircon mills, the statement said.

Amira Minerals is a member of India’s Arima Group, which is involved in diverse industries like dyes, cement, textiles, and mining.

