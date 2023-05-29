Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, said its senior delegation recently visited Egypt where they met top government officials and held key discussions.

During the visit, the delegation led by Alba Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa met Egyptian Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Dr Mahmood Kamal Esmat and highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral relations between Egypt and the Kingdom of Bahrain and emphasised on the intent to have further integration and broader economic partnerships between the both countries.

Shaikh Daij highlighted Alba's keenness on strengthening ties with key aluminium producers in the Arab World during a meeting with Dr Esmat in capital Cairo and also discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation and develop potential opportunities for investment in the aluminum industry.

The meeting was also attended by Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali, the Managing Director of the Metallurgical Industries Holding Company Engineer Mohammed Al Saadawy and the Chief Executive Officer of Egyptalum – Egypt’s largest aluminium producer, Dr Mahmoud Agour.

Shaikh Daij lauded the investor sentiment climate in Egypt and welcomed the efforts on studying the feasibility of a potential partnership between Alba and the Metallurgical Industries especially with the production of Bauxite as a major raw material.

Dr Kamal Esmat commended the deep-rooted bilateral relations and emphasised on the intent to have further integration and broader economic partnerships between both countries.

He also highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to empower the private sector and increase its contribution to the national economy through boosting public-private partnerships in Egypt as well as creating foreign direct investment opportunities especially with the Arab countries.-TradeArabia News Service

