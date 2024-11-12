Bahrain - India’s Aerolam Group of Companies, a leader in making chemically crosslinked closed-cell polyolefin foam for the HVAC and building insulation market, has broken ground on a $14 million manufacturing facility in Bahrain.

This milestone marks Aerolam’s first international plant, set to be located in the Bahrain International Investment Park, Salman Industrial Area, Hidd. It will support the company’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for insulation solutions across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

The construction industry in Mena, particularly in Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the UAE, is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.01% over the next five years. In response to this booming demand, Aerolam’s Bahrain-based greenfield project will enable the company to provide high-quality insulation products to these key markets. Once operational in Q4 2025, the facility will create local jobs and manufacture a diverse range of XLPE insulation products, including rolls, sheets, boards, and pipes, all produced under the trusted Aerolam brand.

Key step forward

“This new plant will position us to better serve the Mena region with sustainable, energy-efficient, and fire-safe insulation solutions. It represents a significant step forward in our mission to support regional growth in the construction and insulation industries,” said Brijesh Patel, Managing Director of Aerolam Group.

Nilesh Sanghvi, Director and Board Member of Aerolam Group, highlighted the importance of the new Bahrain facility as a part of Aerolam’s strategic growth. “This plant is a core part of our expansion strategy, showcasing our dedication to our customers across the Mena region and our confidence in Bahrain as a regional hub for innovation and manufacturing,” Sanghvi said.

Neville Dsouza, General Manager of Aerolam Middle East, added: “By establishing a manufacturing presence here, we’re positioning ourselves to contribute meaningfully to the industry’s growth while enabling a robust business environment that benefits all stakeholders. We extend our gratitude to the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), Tamkeen, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC), and the Bahrain government for their ongoing support and dedication to creating a favourable business environment for the manufacturing sector.”

