The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) announced the launch of a tender inviting qualified developers to submit bids for developing a new engineered landfill for hazardous waste with a capacity of 4.5 million cubic metres on Thursday.

Tadweer said in a statement on Thursday that the landfill would treat the hazardous waste generated from Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi's project for cleaning and disinfecting the Mussafah Channel.

The project's scope involves:

Designing and building an engineered landfill in line with EHS criteria.

Operating the new landfill for a year.

Covering the cells of the new landfill once they reach their designated capacity.

The statement said the landfill would be built on land measuring 805,200 square metres next to Hameem Road in Abu Dhabi. The winning bidder would develop the site to include an electronic scale for incoming waste and an environmental monitoring and evaluation station.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)