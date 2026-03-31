AD Ports Group will invest 2.45 billion UAE dirhams ($667.12 million) in port infrastructure development in 2026, according to the company’s 2025 annual report.



The company has allocated AED 1.3 billion ($345 million) capex for developing LPG and LNG storage terminals in 2026-28.



“The accelerated expansion of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port and agreements to build LNG and LPG gas terminals will strengthen Khalifa Port,” the report said.



Long-term profit-generating assets were acquired through stakes in container terminal operators in Egypt and Syria, it added.



AD Ports Group had launched an asset monetisation programme in the third quarter of 2025 to deleverage and optimise its balance sheet in the medium term.



The move aimed at reducing debt and creating a path to recycling AED 4.6 billion ($1.3 billion) of capital in 2025 into higher-returning projects that strengthen its core business.

Earlier, the company had stated that all operations across its clusters continue as normal in light of current regional developments.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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