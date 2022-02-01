Gulf Cryo, a leading provider of industrial and medical gas solutions in the Mena region, signed a 20-year agreement to store and supply industrial gases to International Maritime Industries (IMI), the anchor facility at King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia. Operations and supply are expected to start in 2022.

The agreement was presented by IMI CEO Dr Abdullah Al-Ahmari during the iktva 2022 Forum in Dhahran, and signed by two members of Gulf Cryo, Eng Abdulsalam Al Mazro, Vice Chairman and Georgios Beretsos, Chief Commercial Officer.

To serve IMI’s commitment towards its localisation initiative and to support with the development and diversification objectives outlined in KSA’s Vision 2030, Gulf Cryo will store and supply industrial gases to the four zones of IMI production facilities on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis through investing a new air separation plant and CO2 capturing plants across Saudi Arabia.

The CO2 capturing plants will be fully operative in Q1 2023.

Gulf Cryo’s comprehensive knowledge and proven operational excellence plays a major role in producing and supplying onsite industrial gases and is leading the strategic initiative of decarbonisation through capturing and purifying industrial carbon emissions, which in return are utilised for food grade gas applications in desalination, and in the food and beverage and agriculture industries.

“We are proud to support IMI localisation initiative in Saudi Arabia,” said Georgios Beretsos, Chief Commercial Officer at Gulf Cryo.

“This collaboration signifies our commitment to being a key part in the supply chain development and sustainability, and it illustrates Gulf Cryo’s ability to meet the stringent requirements of any industry wherever the company operates. –Tradearabia News Service

