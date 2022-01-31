PHOTO
ArabFinance: Egypts spokesperson of the Ministry of State for Military Production, Mohamed Bakr, announced a project to be implemented between the National Authority for Military Production and a private sector company to produce an alternative vehicle to replace tuk-tuks.
Baker said that the car will be launched at the end of 2022.
He further noted that the new vehicle will be powered by a dual-fuel engine with petrol and natural gas, as part of an ambitious plan to expand the use of natural gas as a fuel for cars.
This alternate vehicle is characterized by being suitable for narrow places and non-standard roads, he said, and can travel a distance of up to 550 km without refilling.
According to Bakr, there is a possibility to work on producing the vehicle to be powered by an electric motor in the middle of next year.
