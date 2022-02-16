DUBAI- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved a new world record through its launching of the 3U nanosatellite ‘DEWA-SAT1’ in collaboration with NanoAvionics.

The initiative is part of DEWA’s Space-D programme launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2021 to consolidate Dubai’s leadership in developing and using the latest global technologies. Through Space-D, DEWA researches the use of space technology to support utilities to improve their operations and planning. This will support sustainable development and a green economy in the UAE and worldwide.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the launching of the 3U nanosatellite has enabled the R&D team at DEWA with the knowledge and experience to understand the effectiveness and value of Internet of things (IoT) nanosatellite constellation in supporting utilities such as DEWA to improve the management of their power grid and water transmission and distribution networks.

He noted that IoT satellite technology will be complementary to the terrestrial IoT communication network and will be an enabler to the expansion of IoT in the smart grid and water networks. This will improve the efficiency of DEWA’s operations, support the digitalisation of energy, water transmission and distribution networks. It will also integrate IoT data using DEWA’s cloud services.

"Our goal, after the pilot project’s success is that DEWA through our commercial partners, can offer Satellite-As-A-Service (SAAS) to the global utility industry leveraging the expertise developed in building the satellite technology, offering grid and water network operators data and niche utility use-cases to improve their operations, planning, and to support their digitalisation journey. By the end of 2022, we are planning to launch another nanosatellite for remote sensing applications using a custom-made imager and spectrometer technology with high temporal and spatial resolution," added Al Tayer.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, said that IoT satellite communication networks such as LoRA would extend the coverage of the existing IoT terrestrial networks. "Once the satellite constellation is in operation, data collection from remote assets can be collected at a fraction of the cost and time to that of extending the coverage of the terrestrial network," he noted, adding, this is especially the case in difficult terrain regions such as mountains, forests or deserts.

