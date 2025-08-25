Egypt - The World Bank has financed 201 projects in Egypt worth a total of $27.5bn since it began its support in 1959, focusing on infrastructure, human capital, and private sector development, the bank said in a recent report.

The report details the developments of the strategic partnership with Egypt, including the implementation of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2023–2027. The framework aims to support the country’s efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development through concessional financing, technical support, and diagnostic reports.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, affirmed that the decades-long partnership has contributed to reinforcing national priorities and is based on national ownership, aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030. She noted that empowering the private sector and enhancing its participation in development is a key priority of the current partnership.

According to the report, joint projects have provided health and food services to around 6.3 million people, improved access to quality education for 3.6 million students, supported food security for 2.2 million people, and extended financial services to about 750,000 individuals.

The “Takaful and Karama” social safety net programme is one of the most prominent joint initiatives, providing cash support to millions of families. As of June 2025, the programme had reached 5.2 million households, representing approximately 17 million individuals, 75% of whom are women.

In the area of job creation, the “Catalysing Entrepreneurship for Job Creation” project has expanded economic opportunities by providing financing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and innovative startups, creating more than 400,000 jobs and supporting over 200,000 beneficiaries.

The report also highlighted the partnership in the renewable energy sector, where collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) supported the “Feed-in Tariff” policy, which led to the establishment of the Benban Solar Park with a capacity of 1,465 MW.

The current partnership portfolio between Egypt and the World Bank includes 13 ongoing projects with a total financing of $6.5bn.

