Egypt’s Vantage Developments partners with global asset manager Morganti International to launch M Signature, a 150-unit hotel apartment project in New Cairo, valued at EGP 1.5 billion ($30 million).

Egyptian real estate developer Vantage Developments has unveiled its second project, M Signature, in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement. With investments totaling 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($30 million), the 16,000-square-metre development will feature 150 hotel apartments managed by Morganti International, a leading global asset and facility management firm.

Morganti International’s portfolio includes prominent assets such as the UAE Presidential Palace, Saadiyat residential community in Abu Dhabi, and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Vantage Developments’ Chairman, Mohamed Abdel Gawad, said the collaboration with Morganti highlights the company’s commitment to high-quality real estate offerings that align with Egypt's push to position its real estate sector on the global investment map.

He said M Signature aims to leverage New Cairo’s strategic location by providing a unique blend of real estate and tourism-focused investments, adding that it will be delivered in three and a half years.

Gawad said the company is planning its third project in the Delta region of Egypt but didn’t elaborate.

Danny Salibi, CEO of Morganti - Middle East and North Africa, stated that Egypt serves as a gateway to the North African market for the company.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to introducing global expertise to Egyptian developers,” he said, adding that the firm is evaluating opportunities in other parts of Egypt, including Ras El Hekma.

Saeed Al Hamli, CEO of UAE-based Seattle Project Management Services, emphasised the rapid growth of Egypt’s real estate market, which has drawn significant Gulf investment. He noted that integrating advanced community and asset management solutions enhances project value and supports Egypt’s efforts to attract global investors to its real estate sector.

