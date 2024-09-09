Uptown Group announced on Monday the completion of essential infrastructure for ‘Uptown 6 October City,’ which is being developed its unit 6 October Developments.

A contractor consortium of Orascom Construction and Hassan Allam Construction has completed water, sewerage, irrigation, fire protection, rainwater drainage networks, and road works for the fourth-generation city, spread over an area of 3,482 acres in 6th of October City in Giza Governorate, the company said in a statement.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, Chairman of Uptown Group, which owns Uptown 6 October Developments, said the Group will invest 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($104 million) over the next five years into social infrastructure projects to accelerate the City’s development, including an international school, 30 commercial centres, and a 120-bed hospital.

(1 US Dollar = 48.32 Egyptian Pounds)

