Dubai-based real estate developer Source of Fate Properties announced on Wednesday that it has broken ground on Sunshine Bay luxury residential project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah emirate.

The 12-storey, 240-unit project is designed by Italian architecture and design firm Mercurio Design Lab (MDL), and is scheduled for completion in 2027, the developer said in a press statement.

Amenities include infinity pool, gym, spa, steam rooms, saunas, outdoor yoga spaces, fitness areas, an atrium garden, business lounge, billiard room, barbecue area, outdoor sundeck, kids’ pool and children’s playground.

The statement didn’t disclose details or the project value but said Source of Fate has a pipeline of more than 10 billion UAE dirhams ($2.7 billion) in luxury real estate investments in the UAE with new launches to be announced over the coming 12 months.

Earlier, the developer had announced that five new projects would be rolled out including two projects in Dubai and three on Al Marjan Island.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

