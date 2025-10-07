Dubai-based real estate and hospitality investor Kamcorp has signed an agreement with Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop the Al Alalan Hills project, valued at 400 million Omani rials ($1.04 billion), local daily Oman Daily Observer reported on Tuesday.

The project is part of the larger $3 billion Al Jabal Al Aali development in the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar.

Al Alalan Hills will span an area of ​​2.26 million square metres (sqm), and include 2,100 residential units, two five-star hotels, an 18-hole golf course, an event and festival arena, commercial facilities, and restaurants.

Construction and delivery timelines weren’t disclosed.

On Tuesday, Oman-based developer Musstir signed a deal to develop the $520 million 'Wellness Village' project in Jabal Al Akhdar.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.