Iraq has asked Turkish companies to design and build the runway for the war-damaged airport in the Northern Mosul city, an official was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Work on reconstruction of the airport began in late 2021 and most of the war debris has been removed ahead of rebuilding the badly damaged runway, said Najm Al-Jabbouri, Governor of Nineveh province.

He said the contractor has started working on building a fence surrounding the airport, reinstalling power facilities and building a camp to house engineers and workers.

“The Turkish companies which have won the Mosul airport contract are now working on the designs for the airport runway…work is progressing on schedule and we expect the airport to be completed on time,” Jabbouri said, quoted by Aliqitsad News and other publications.

Jabbouri did not name the Turkish firms but Iraqi officials said in 2021 Mosul Airport would be reconstructed by “77 Insaat” and TAF (Turkish Airports Management) under an 18-month contract with a value of around $185 million.

Mosul, the provincial capital of the Northern Nineveh Governorate, suffered the heaviest damage in Iraq as a result of the war 5 years ago.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)