SSH, a leading design consulting firm, has been appointed by Enevoria Development as the lead design consultant for Nobu Hotel and Residences in Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah.

Located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, the five-star hotel and residences promises a blend of modern luxury and Japanese tradition under the esteemed hospitality brand.

With a built-up area of 70,000 sq m, the project promises to create a luxurious waterfront experience while contributing to Ras Al Khaimah's present and future hospitality ambitions. Guests of the Nobu Hotel can look forward to Nobu Hospitality’s signature five-star service, dine in the brand’s beloved Japanese cuisine, and bask in an array of amenities, including a spa and fitness facility, swimming pools, and the world famous Nobu by the Beach club.

In addition to the hotel, the exceptional 200 Nobu-branded residences will introduce a premier lifestyle beach community to Ras al Khaimah. The development sits on a two-storey podium with luscious landscaping and several pools. The two residential towers offer a range of living options, from one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments to luxurious beachfront villas, all offering exclusive benefits to Nobu residents. It also features a wellness centre for residents, sports courts, and 150 metres of pristine beachfront access.

SSH’s scope of work includes complete engineering services from the concept design stage onward and architectural services from the schematic design stage onward.

