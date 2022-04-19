Sobha Realty, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its flagship project, Sobha Hartland - a 8-million-sq-ft waterfront community featuring a mix of luxurious apartments, beautifully-designed villas and high-end townhouses - which is nearly 60 per cent completed.

Located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai, the mixed use project boasts 22 hectares of greenery, which constitute 30% of the entire project.

The residential component includes freehold studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, townhouses, and four-, five-, and six-bedroom villas. It is under construction in three phases.

The masterplan also includes amenities such as international schools, nurseries, healthcare facilities, swimming pools, tennis courts, yoga centres, gyms, playgrounds and parks, it stated.

Announcing the flagship project's progress, Sobha Realty said it looks to continue the success this year as well with the launch of another mega development near the Sobha Hartland in Q3 amid growing investor demand.

Valued at $4 billion, the new project Hartland Sanctuary will come up over a 200-acre area in MBR City, it added.

A major player in the region, Sobha said its consistent display of resilience and strength to create communities that uplift the quality of life for residents should further increase investor demand, especially with its newest project, Sobha Hartland, which is in full swing.

Owing to an overwhelming response from both foreign and resident investors for its luxury properties in the UAE, the developer has increased its sales target for 2022 to $1.6 billion, up 50 per cent over last year.

Managing Director Francis Alfred said: "The high level of interest from expat investors for Sobha Realty properties is evident and inspiring. As one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, we are delighted to serve such a large global clientele."

"Indian, Chinese, and Emirati nationals make up the top three investors in Sobha Realty, followed by Russian, British, and Nigerian nationals," he stated.

"Their trust is an indication of their confidence in our luxury properties, as well as our commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and design," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

