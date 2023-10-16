Red Sea Global (RSG), the Red Sea and Amaala megaprojects developer, has awarded the refurbishment and modernisation of Al Wajh Airport (EJH) in Tabuk province.

As part of the contract, the airport will get a new international terminal, with the designs being revealed soon, the company said in a statement published by Saudi Press Agency. In addition, the existing terminal and infrastructure will be upgraded.

The financial and completion timelines for the refurbishment were given.

The developments will make EJH a gateway for the Amaala destination. The airport will become a new base of operations for Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom’s first seaplane company.

Last month, the Red Sea International Airport (RSI) welcomed its first domestic flight with a regular schedule now in place.

The developer is also working on a second private airport near the Red Sea and Amaala destinations but no details were given.

Last week, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of the master plan for the new Abha International Airport in the Aseer region.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.