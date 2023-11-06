The Southern Saudi Jazan province is inviting investors for nearly 5,000 projects during 2023-2027, including 100 large investment opportunities.

In a report published by the Saudi Almadina newspaper on Monday, the Secretariat, which is in charge of development in Jazan, said it has attracted a record capital of 2.6 billion Saudi riyals ($694 million) over the past two years, accounting for 40 percent of investments in the previous 20 years.

The report said the Secretariat has identified nearly 5,000 projects, including “100 major projects” during the 2023-2027 development plan for investors.

Key projects include a medical city over an area of 510,000 square metres, Jazan Mall, which comprises a cinema and other entertainment facilities, a seaside business tower, and a multi-purpose park, the report said.

Other projects include Jazan Gate, a heritage and cultural village, a water park, a conference and exhibitions centre, a man-made island, and a number of resorts, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

