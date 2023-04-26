Saudi Arabia’s master developer Diriyah Company and Swiss-headquartered Aman Group announced the launch of two new hospitality projects in Diriyah, a cultural and heritage destination.

Located near Riyadh, Aman Wadi Safar will feature 78 keys and 34 fully-serviced Aman-branded residences.

Malaysia’s Denniston Architects have designed the resort.

The two companies also announced the launch of the 120-room Janu Diriyah, a sister brand of Aman. The hotel will be close to the UNESCO Heritage Site of At-Turaif.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah will build upon Aman Group’s existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia.”

“Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world’s largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity,” stated Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company.

The cost of the two projects was not given. No details were given on construction and completion timelines.

