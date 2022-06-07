Saudi engineering, procurement and construction company Alfanar Construction announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a 109 million Saudi riyal ($29 million) contract by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Saudi Arabia to upgrade Ohud General Hospital in the city of Madinah.

The 24-month project aims to revamp and develop the 300-bed hospital’s infrastructure, the company said in a press statement.

Alfanar Construction is the EPC arm of Alfanar Group.

The statement said the project is part of the health ministry’s plan to renew and upgrade its hospitals across the Kingdom.

Amer Al Ajmi, Executive Vice President at Alfanar Construction said the Ohud General Hospital contract affirms the company’s strong credentials in social infrastructure projects.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

((anoop.menon@lseg.com)