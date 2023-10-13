Jordan has launched a $400 million project funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for the construction of a health care city, the local media reported on Friday.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Nassir Al-Sharida laid the ground stone for the project in the capital Amman, Addustour and other newspaper said.

Investments in the project could reach over $400 million, to be funded by the Saudi-Jordanian Investment Company, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the report said.

The project comprises a 600-seat medical university, a 330-bed hospital, 72 outpatient clinics, and several specialized medical centres, it said.

Academic partners of the 110,000-sq-metre project include London University and the California Medical Centre, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

