PHOTO
Jordan has launched a $400 million project funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for the construction of a health care city, the local media reported on Friday.
Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Nassir Al-Sharida laid the ground stone for the project in the capital Amman, Addustour and other newspaper said.
Investments in the project could reach over $400 million, to be funded by the Saudi-Jordanian Investment Company, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the report said.
The project comprises a 600-seat medical university, a 330-bed hospital, 72 outpatient clinics, and several specialized medical centres, it said.
Academic partners of the 110,000-sq-metre project include London University and the California Medical Centre, the report added.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.