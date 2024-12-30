The Southern Cluster of the National Water Company (NWC) started carrying out three drinking water projects with a combined investment exceeding SAR 86 million, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The projects will be implemented in Al Hurrath to address the growing demand for water in the governorate, including 26 villages.

The new drinking water network, spanning 412 kilometres, includes main lines and distribution networks that feed the Al Sudi and Ramada reservoirs.

It boasts a combined capacity of 30,000 cubic metres. This infrastructure upgrade is expected to benefit more than 7,000 residents.

NWC highlighted that this move will enhance the operational efficiency of the water sector and expand coverage in the Jazan region, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

