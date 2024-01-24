Saudi Arabia has launched a new housing project that comprises 390 villas and town houses within an ongoing housing drive for citizens.

The National Housing Company, an affiliate of the Housing Ministry, said the new project is located in the Western Red Sea port of Jeddah and has an area of around 3.8 million square metres, adding that it includes a 250-sq-metre green park.

Citizens wishing to own a house in the new project can book online through NHC’s platform, which provides its housing project details, it said in a statement.

NHC has launched several housing projects over the past years in partnership with the private sector to expand citizens’ ownership to at least 70 percent as part of Vision 2030 economic diversification scheme.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.