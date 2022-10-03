The Binladin Group of Saudi Arabia has allied with a Kuwaiti company to invest in a large housing project in Egypt at a cost of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($256 million).

Marasem Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Binladin, signed an agreement with Kuwait’s Bukhamseen Company to build houses in Sheikh Zayed City near the capital Cairo, according to a Kuwaiti newspaper.

The project, named ‘Marascene’ has an area of around 275,000 square metres, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

“This is a large project which will be completed within seven years...we expect revenue to reach 9 billion pounds ($461 million),” Bukhamseen’s CEO Imad Bukhamseen said without providing further details.

The paper quoted Binladin’s Chairman Omar bin Ladin as saying Marasem Company manages assets in Egypt of more than 6 billion pounds ($307 million) and that it has won several contracts in the country’s construction projects covering airports and new residential cities.

(1 US Dollar = 19.54 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)