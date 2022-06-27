Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Health) announced the completion of the construction work of Saudi German Hospital Makkah, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).



This includes the installation of medical and other equipment, the statement issued last week noted.



In its 2021 annual report, the company had disclosed the capital expenditure of the hospital at 389 million Saudi riyals ($104 million).



The multi-specialty tertiary care hospital has a capacity of 300 beds and 100 outpatient clinics. It covers a land plot of 57,971 square metres (sqm), while the total built-up area is 57,769 sqm.

The statement said that the actual date of operation would be announced after getting the final approval from the Saudi Ministry of Health. According to the 2021 annual report, the hospital is expected to start operations in the third quarter of 2022.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)