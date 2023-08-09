A Saudi company has invited developers to build a massive mall in the Western Makkah city on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

In a statement published on its website on Wednesday, Wadi Makkah Company said the mall will be the largest in the city and will be built on an area of 108,000 square metres.

Investors can operate and manage the mall for 25 years, the statement said, adding that the project is highly feasible as it is located in a busy area.

“The project is located in one of the largest residential neighbourhoods in Makkah…it will comprise famous international brands besides facilities for hosting major events and entertainment activities,” the statement added.

