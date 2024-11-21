HPD (Heritage Pan-Arab Developments), a Saudi-Egyptian real estate venture, has launched its first project in Egypt in New Cairo.

The 8 billion Egyptian pounds ($161 million) Voke Mall is spread over an area of 13,660 square metres (sqm) and includes retail, office and medical units, the company’s CEO Sherif El-Domyati told Zawya Projects.

“The ground floor is entirely commercial, featuring restaurants, a car showroom, and furniture outlets, while the upper floors will house office and clinic spaces, each with dedicated entrances,” Domyati said.

He added that approximately 60 percent of the project’s construction is complete, including two underground parking garages. Delivery is planned for the last quarter of 2026, with efforts underway to accelerate the schedule.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Zamil, representative of Saudi’s Zamil Group and co-founder of HPD Developments, said Egypt offers robust opportunities for investors.

“This project reflects Zamil Group’s commitment to leveraging these opportunities in partnership with trusted Egyptian collaborators,” he said.

HPD Developments has Ark Five for architectural design; Arkan Engineering Consultancy for engineering supervision; e& business Egypt for triple-play services; EFS for facility management and EHFS, part of the Cleopatra Group, to oversee medical operations.

