Alramz Real Estate Company has secured new funding to finance its real estate investments and expansion plans.

The developer has obtained Shariah-compliant credit facilities of 288 million Saudi riyals ($76.79 million) from Saudi Awwal Bank, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

The facilities have a two-year tenor. The company issued a promissory note as a guarantee for the full amount of the facilities.

In December, the developer signed an agreement with SNB Capital and AWJ Real Estate Company (landowner) to establish a SAR 2.5 billion Shariah-compliant real estate investment fund to develop the Rabwa Alramz residential project in Riyadh.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.