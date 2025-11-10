Saudi Arabia - Cement sales in Saudi Arabia increased by 7.3% year on year (y-o-y) and 8.1% month-on-month (m-o-m) to 5.24 mt in October. This is the highest monthly sales since March 2021, said an Al Rajhi Capital research note.

All the companies reported m-o-m volume growth except Yamama which had high base effect.

Yamama continues to dominate the market share chart, reaching a high of 15.3% (FY24: 11.9%) followed by Saudi Cement at 13% (FY24: 12.5%).

Geographically, the Eastern region registered the highest sales growth of 17.4% y-o-y, followed by the Central region at 16.0%. The Northern, Western, and Southern regions’ volumes were down 3.4%, 2.3% and 0.8% y-o-y, respectively.

Clinker inventory declined by 0.2% m-o-m to 44.1 mt as of October 2025, the report said.

