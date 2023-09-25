Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman launched a masterplan to develop Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa into Soudah Peaks, a luxury mountain tourism destination.

Set 3,015 metres above sea level on the Kingdom’s highest peak in the Aseer region, the project is a key part of the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) efforts to diversify the economy by expanding vital industries such as tourism, hospitality, and entertainment, and supporting Aseer development strategy, state-owned SPA reported.

The masterplan is being designed to reflect the local traditional and architectural styles, and will promote both the cultural and landscape heritage of the region.

“Soudah Peaks will be a significant addition to the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia and place the Kingdom on the global tourism map, whilst highlighting and celebrating the country’s rich culture and heritage,” Prince Salman said.

The destination, set across more than 627 square kilometres, will be home to six development zones: Tahlal, Sahab, Sabrah, Jareen, Rijal, and Red Rock. Each will offer a range of facilities, including hotels, luxury mountain resorts, residential chalets, villas, premium mansion sites, entertainment and commercial attractions, as well as outdoor attractions dedicated to sports, adventure, wellness and culture.

Soudah Peaks will deliver over 2,700 hotel keys, 1,336 residential units, and 80,000 square metres (sqm) of commercial space by 2033.

The masterplan will be developed over three phases, with 940 hotel keys, 391 residential units, and 32,000 sqm of retail space expected to be completed in 2027, within phase one.

The project expects to offer high-end luxurious hospitality services to over two million visitors throughout the year by 2033.

Launched in February 2021, Soudah Development Company is slated to infuse 11 billion Saudi riyals ($3 billion) into infrastructure and tourism projects, aimed at enhancing the visitor experience in Soudah and parts of Rijal Alma’a governorate.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

